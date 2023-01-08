Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested suspect involved in shooting

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, an arrest was made early Saturday morning in connection to a shooting that left a 14-year-old male dead.

The shooting happened Friday evening on Moss and Cielo Alto.

The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez and was found on West County Road.

Officials say that there is no further information at this time.

CBS7 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

