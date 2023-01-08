Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested suspect involved in shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, an arrest was made early Saturday morning in connection to a shooting that left a 14-year-old male dead.

The shooting happened Friday evening on Moss and Cielo Alto.

The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez and was found on West County Road.

Officials say that there is no further information at this time.

CBS7 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.