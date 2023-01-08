City officials spoke about what’s next for Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland held a news conference Saturday morning to give an update on the boil water notice that affected thousands of residents in Midland County.

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton made it official and declared that the boil water notice was finally lifted.

He praised the hard work city workers as they worked day and night to get things back to normal.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirmed to the city of Midland that their water was finally safe to consume.

The main reasons for this boil notice was caused by a 30 inch water main pipeline that ruptured during construction repairs.

Meanwhile, the water treatment plant had to be shut down due to a mechanical error.

This situation caused city employees to work over 30 hours to fix the problems.

“It was a great relief knowing we had great professionals doing the things they needed to do. We weren’t missing any links, we didn’t need extra people, we just needed everyone to come together. Really it was a fantastic feeling at 2 in the morning and i got a text message…that everyone did their job and did it right.” said Payton.

Mayor Payton says the city of Odessa did reach out to them to offer help with whatever they needed, but said they were well prepared for this type of emergency.

“You saw the best of the Permian Basin, when things like this happen, even on social media the majority of the people realizing hey, we can handle this, we’ll get through this. The attitude of people going through water lines, to pick up bottles of water, it’s the best of what this place is.” said Payton.

When asked what the city of Midland will do to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

Payton said the new mayor and change in the city council that’s coming soon would need to decide on that matter.

However, Director of utilities for Midland Carl Craigo, says something that has to be changed is the 60-year-old valves that they use to stop the water when repairing pipes.

If you would like more information on how you can safely get your water systems ready for use, click here.

