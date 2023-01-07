Midland businesses react to the water boil notice

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -With the water boil notice in place for the City of Midland, some local restaurants were opened and some had to close.

Even places like Far West Coffee who have their own water reservoir, allow them to stay open. But are quickly running out of water.

“The ability to have a water reservoir that we were able to shut off prior to when the boil ban came in. We just shut the city water down and used what our RO system produced after that,” said Christopher Benninghoff, owner of Far West Coffee.

Far West Coffee was one of the only shops that was open and serving drinks.

The 60 gallons of water they had didn’t last them that long, especially during the weekend rushes they usually get.

“Weekends are our primetime. This is our Superbowl every weekend. So first weekend of the

new year, starting off like this is unfortunate, but we’re making the best out of it,” said Benninghoff.

They weren’t the only ones however, J-Penos Mexican restaurant is usually busy on Fridays, but because of the water boil notice in Midland, the restaurant is empty.

The people working there say they got a little rush in the morning, but come lunch time, it was quiet.

“It’s really sad because we’re not making any money but at the same time, we have to pay the employees that came to work. Somebody has to pay them. Because they have to get paid this is going to be a lost for us because we’re not going to make any profit today,” Elisa Rueda, relative to the owner.

Rueda says she understands that people don’t want to go eat or get drinks because of the notice, but says they feel the city should help out those businesses that lost money.

City of Midland officials said in a news conference held earlier that they have not gotten the chance to think about a possibility of repaying lost revenue, but say at some point they will speak about it.

Benninghoff says if the water doesn’t come back by tomorrow, they’ll still be open but limited with their food and drinks.

