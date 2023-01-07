City of Midland lifts boil water notice

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - As of 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, City of Midland officials announced that the “Tall City” is no longer under a boil water notice

The city provided the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) with laboratory test results that show that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.

The TCEQ confirmed City of Midland customers no longer need to boil water before drinking, cooking, and making ice.

From the Utilities Director of the City of Midland Carl Craigo:

“The City of Midland has been in the unfortunate situation of requiring a boil water notice for the customers of the City of Midland’s Utilities Department. The notice cumulated from several factors that led to this unfortunate situation. First and foremost, the entire staff of the Utilities Department strives 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to provide water that is safe to use and consume, drains that work, and toilets that flush. The incident started on Tuesday afternoon when a 30″ water main was damaged during construction causing the main to rupture. Given the size and type of pipe along with the magnitude of damage it required specialized repair assistance from outside of the City. The damage resulted in the loss of approximately 6.5 million gallons of water. Crews swiftly shut the main line down. The loss put the City system in a water deficit, but not to levels that pressures were below fire standards. Employees at the water treatment plant worked through the rest of Tuesday and Wednesday to get the system recharged with treated water. Unknown to our plant operators, while working on this issue, the automatic level indicator for the reservoir suffered a mechanical error. The reservoir was drawn past its low intake point, allowing the pipe intake to pull in water mixed with a large amount of lake debris that settled at the bottom of the reservoir. The operators were focused on water levels in the tanks and distribution system and did not notice that dirty water had entered the treatment process and overloaded to the point where a plant shutdown was necessary. The result was a loss of flow into the City distribution system and caused two treatment technique violations (see attached). Previously, when the plant needed to be shut down, the City could increase the water flow from our T-Bar well field. However, due to where the line was damaged on Tuesday the City was not able to access T-Bar as a backup water source. Early Thursday, emergency contractors arrived to work on the ruptured 30″ main while City employees worked to find solutions to get the plant back operational. Both projects took longer than anticipated. Unfortunately, water levels lowered to the point where a part of the City was without water or had very low water pressure causing a boil water notice. Staff continued working on the two-prong problem for the next 30 hours and succeeded in getting the plant back to state standards, the 30″ main into operation, and the T-Bar source was able to provide water to the City. The boil water notice was issued January 5, 2023, at 2:00 pm and lifted January 7, 2023 at 2:00 a.m.”

Prior to using the water, the city recommends the following:

Flush out all reverse osmosis water systems for 15-20 minutes.

Run a faucet inside or outside your home for 15-20 minutes.

Discard any ice that was made during the boil water notice.

A boil water notice went into effect Thursday, Jan. 5, after a water main break in the supply line at HWY 158 across from the Grassland Estates and subsequent issues at the water plant caused problems in treatment.

In partnership with the West Texas Food Bank, the city opened up multiple food and water distribution centers on Friday for Midlanders in need.

