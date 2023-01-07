Midland’s boil water notice has been lifted. Here’s what to do next.

A water treatment plant in Midland, TX.
A water treatment plant in Midland, TX.(Joshua Skinner / KOSA)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland lifted its boil water notice early Saturday, Jan. 7. But how can you safely get your water systems ready for use? Here are some tips provided by the city:

  • Household faucets and pipes: Flush your plumbing and pipes. To flush your plumbing, run water through all of your cold-water faucets for at least 5 minutes. If your service connection is long or complex (such as in an apartment building), consider flushing for a longer period of time. Your property manager or landlord should be able to advise you on longer flushing times.
  • Automatic ice makers: Dump existing ice and flush the water feed lines by making and discarding three batches of ice cubes. Wipe down the ice bin with a disinfectant. If your water feed line to the machine is longer than 20 feet, increase it to five batches.
  • Reverse Osmosis Drinking Water System: Drain your RO storage tank, sanitize the system, and replace the reverse osmosis filters. The filters are disposable and may be contaminated. This especially applies to carbon filters and others that are near the end of their life.
  • Hot Water Heater: Run enough water to completely replace at least one tank full of water.
  • Water coolers, in-line filters, and other appliances with direct water connections: replace water cooler filters and sanitize the system.
  • Water softeners: Flush your water softening system by initiating the regeneration cycle.

