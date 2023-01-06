What caused the boil water notice in Midland

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland has released more information on why the boil water notice is in effect.

The city says a water recent water main break in the supply line and issues at the water plant caused problems in treatment.

According to a news conference hosted by the City of Midland, the boil water notice was caused by a series of mistakes.

Carl Craigo, the director of utilities for the City of Midland, said that a contractor working for the DR Horton subdivision caused a water line break by digging where they should have known where a water line was located.

The second mistake was caused by numbers rising at the water treatment plant and not being noticed right away.

Midland is not able to treat the water to standard specifications and that includes R-O filtered water.

Read the original CBS7 article on the boil water notice here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing.
14-year-old dies in pedestrian crash
Dillard's
Shoplifter crashes into deputies car after confrontation in Dillards
OPD investigating murder
All three suspects arrested in connection to Odessa murder
Jason Lee Martinez
Man charged with murder in Pecos shooting

Latest News

City of Midland under boil water notice
The Drug Enforcement Administration’s division in El Paso announced that they seized less than...
Local authorities give advice on the fight against Fentanyl
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/5/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 1/6/23
Midland ISD
List of Midland schools and daycares closed due to boil water notice