What caused the boil water notice in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland has released more information on why the boil water notice is in effect.

The city says a water recent water main break in the supply line and issues at the water plant caused problems in treatment.

According to a news conference hosted by the City of Midland, the boil water notice was caused by a series of mistakes.

Carl Craigo, the director of utilities for the City of Midland, said that a contractor working for the DR Horton subdivision caused a water line break by digging where they should have known where a water line was located.

The second mistake was caused by numbers rising at the water treatment plant and not being noticed right away.

Midland is not able to treat the water to standard specifications and that includes R-O filtered water.

Read the original CBS7 article on the boil water notice here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.