Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say

Police found eight members of the Haight family dead at their home in Enoch from apparent gunshot wounds. (Source: KSL, CNN, Haight Family/Facebook)
By Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENOCH, Utah (KSL) – The Utah family of eight who died in a grisly murder-suicide this week was previously known to police, authorities said.

Chief Jackson Ames with the Enoch City Police Department said officers “had been involved in investigations with the family a couple years prior.”

For now, police aren’t saying what those investigations were for.

On Wednesday, police found eight members of the Haight family dead at their home in Enoch from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha, his mother-in-law Gail Earl, and his five children – a 17-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl, 7-year-old twins (a boy and a girl), and a 4-year-old boy before he died by suicide.

The gruesome discovery was made during a wellness check at the home. According to Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson, someone with whom Tausha Haight had an appointment Wednesday morning called authorities to report that she had missed the appointment. The caller requested that law enforcement conduct a wellness check at the Haights’ home.

Even the mayor of Enoch is grasping to comprehend how an entire family in their close-knit community, active in church, known to everyone around them, is gone.

“This is a tremendous blow to many, many families,” Enoch Mayor Geoffrey Chestnut said.

Investigators said they discovered Tausha Haight filed for divorce two weeks ago.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing.
14-year-old dies in pedestrian crash
All MLGW customers are under a boil water advisory.
Boil water notice for the City of Midland
Jason Lee Martinez
Man charged with murder in Pecos shooting
Salomon Olivas Marquez, 59
Odessa man makes Texas 10 Most Wanted list

Latest News

What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
Kevin McCarthy gains 14 GOP votes on failed 12th ballot for speaker
FILE - Vince McMahon stands at Republican state convention in Hartford, Conn., Friday, May 18,...
WWE’s Vince McMahon is back after misconduct investigation
Jennifer Shah arrives to federal court in New York, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Federal prosecutors...
Jen Shah of ‘Real Housewives’ gets prison time
Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in...
Multiple wounded in Florida shooting near rap video set