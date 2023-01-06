Midland water main repair nears completion

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a representative from the City of Midland the water main repair is nearing completion, and treatment at the water plant meets standards.

Earlier Friday, City staff collected water samples and sent the samples to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality where approval of final results is pending.

The city says that while they wait on the TCEQ, flushing of the affected water main will be taking place over the next several hours.

Midlanders can expect another update, Saturday around 8 a.m.

If the City of Midland receives notice from TCEQ that the Boil Water Notice can be lifted before 8 a.m. CBS7 will update all platforms with the information.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.