Midland water main repair nears completion

A water tower at the Midland International Air & Space Port
A water tower at the Midland International Air & Space Port(Lauren Witte/The Texas Tribune)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a representative from the City of Midland the water main repair is nearing completion, and treatment at the water plant meets standards.

Earlier Friday, City staff collected water samples and sent the samples to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality where approval of final results is pending.

The city says that while they wait on the TCEQ, flushing of the affected water main will be taking place over the next several hours.

Midlanders can expect another update, Saturday around 8 a.m.

If the City of Midland receives notice from TCEQ that the Boil Water Notice can be lifted before 8 a.m. CBS7 will update all platforms with the information.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing.
14-year-old dies in pedestrian crash
All MLGW customers are under a boil water advisory.
Boil water notice for the City of Midland
Jason Lee Martinez
Man charged with murder in Pecos shooting
Salomon Olivas Marquez, 59
Odessa man makes Texas 10 Most Wanted list

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/6/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/7/23
Lawyers allege the school fired McDorman because his belief in accepting all LGBTQ+ people...
West Texas man sentenced to 12 years for fentanyl distribution
EPA logo
EPA backs off plans for non-attainment designation of portions of Permian Basin
Big Spring Fire Department
Big Spring Fire Department to hold entry level testing