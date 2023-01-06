Midland water distribution centers

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland and West Texas Food Bank has announced that water distribution sights will be opening between 1-2 p.m. on Friday at the following locations:

First Baptist Church

Stonegate Fellowship

Midland College - Chap Center

MLK Center

The West Texas Food Bank says that for students who are unable to get lunches they will be handing out grab and go lunch bags at the MISD Admin building and the MLK Center.

In case of an emergency, you can contact 432-688-4160. The city has asked that this number only be used for major emergencies so the line does not get tied up.

