Midland water distribution centers

(Source: City of Midland)
(Source: City of Midland)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland and West Texas Food Bank has announced that water distribution sights will be opening between 1-2 p.m. on Friday at the following locations:

  • First Baptist Church
  • Stonegate Fellowship
  • Midland College - Chap Center
  • MLK Center

The West Texas Food Bank says that for students who are unable to get lunches they will be handing out grab and go lunch bags at the MISD Admin building and the MLK Center.

In case of an emergency, you can contact 432-688-4160. The city has asked that this number only be used for major emergencies so the line does not get tied up.

CBS7 will update this list of distribution centers as we know more.

