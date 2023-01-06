Local authorities give advice on the fight against Fentanyl

WEST TEXAS, Texas (KOSA) -The Drug Enforcement Administration’s division in El Paso announced that they seized less than three million fentanyl doses in New Mexico and West Texas.

The Midland Police Department and Ector County Sheriff’s office have concerns over this deadly drug, but say they hope to have a year of drug busts and end this epidemic.

With a population of just a little over one million people living in West Texas, the DEA were able to seize under 600,000 pills and just under 100 pounds of fentanyl powder in West Texas.

That equals to over 3 million doses of fentanyl, which is enough to kill everyone in West Texas three times.

A drug that Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis says is the deadliest drug in the world.

“You find something suspicious; you think it’s something, call the authorities. Don’t touch it. An amount as small as two micrograms of fentanyl can kill you,” said Griffis.

The sheriff’s office recommends that parents search their kids’ rooms and call them if they’re suspicious of anyone.

With all the new types of drugs being modulated, Griffis says what may look like candy, could end up killing you with just a whiff of it.

He says they’ve had successful busts this past year.

“One of our deputies, contacted a young individual vaping. Obviously, a juvenile, 15-years-old, male. He had a quantity lace of pills on him, and a handgun,” said Griffis.

Midland Police Officer Chane Blandford says he’s more worried for teens than the drug itself.

“What worries me is parents not getting involved in their child’s lives. And not putting forth that effort, and not seeing what they’re doing,” said Blandford.

