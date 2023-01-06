“Friday Night Lights” star Boobie Miles arrested in Abilene

"Boobie" Miles arrested in Abilene
"Boobie" Miles arrested in Abilene(CBS7)
By Lauren Munt and Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Texas (KOSA) - Former Odessa Permian football player James “Boobie” Miles was arrested in Abilene on Thursday for failure to register as a sex offender and violation of bond/protective order.

Miles was made famous after his senior season of high school at Permian was chronicled in the book “Friday Night Lights.”

Thursday morning Miles was booked into the Taylor County Jail in Abilene. According to jail records, Miles was released from jail Thursday after posting a $20,000 bond.

This is not Miles’s first run-in with the law. He has a lengthy arrest record, including an arrest for aggravated sexual assault in Ector County in 2018.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing.
14-year-old dies in pedestrian crash
Dillard's
Shoplifter crashes into deputies car after confrontation in Dillards
OPD investigating murder
All three suspects arrested in connection to Odessa murder
Jason Lee Martinez
Man charged with murder in Pecos shooting

Latest News

Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
UTPB head coach Kris McCullough and Athletic Director Todd Dooley
UTPB introduces new head football coach
UTPB introduces new head football coach
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB falls to Western New Mexico 69-68
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB falls to Western New Mexico 69-68