“Friday Night Lights” star Boobie Miles arrested in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KOSA) - Former Odessa Permian football player James “Boobie” Miles was arrested in Abilene on Thursday for failure to register as a sex offender and violation of bond/protective order.

Miles was made famous after his senior season of high school at Permian was chronicled in the book “Friday Night Lights.”

Thursday morning Miles was booked into the Taylor County Jail in Abilene. According to jail records, Miles was released from jail Thursday after posting a $20,000 bond.

This is not Miles’s first run-in with the law. He has a lengthy arrest record, including an arrest for aggravated sexual assault in Ector County in 2018.

