We can’t shake the wind
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/7/23: A cold front will arrive early on Saturday morning with cooler temperatures and a little bit in the way of gusty winds. Overall...the weekend looks nice...sunny and seasonable as high pressure will build in behind the front. Spring-like conditions will continue into next week.

The quiet and dry weather pattern is not going to change much over the next 7 to 10 days...so let’s enjoy the mild weather while we can.

