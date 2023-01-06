Big Spring Fire Department to hold entry level testing

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The Big Spring Fire Department will have entry-level testing on Friday, February 17.

The written test will be at Dora Roberts Community Center Classroom, 100 Whipkey Drive, Big Spring, Texas and the physical agility test will be held at the Big Spring Fire Station No. 1, 1401 Apron Drive, Big Spring, Texas 79720.

Applications must be completed and submitted online here by February 13.

For a full list of qualifications and instructions see below:

BSFD Testing by Micah Allen on Scribd

For more information, you can contact the Human Resources office at (432) 264-2347.

