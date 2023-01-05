UTPB introduces new head football coach

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Kris McCullough was introduced as the new head coach of the UT Permian Basin football program on Wednesday. McCullough comes from East Central University in Oklahoma.

East Central posted a 9-3 record in its lone season under McCullough.

McCullough is the second head coach in UTPB football history, replacing Justin Carrigan who coached the Falcons first seven seasons.

Watch the video above to learn more about the new coach and hear his vision for the program.

