Regal Permian Palace in Odessa permanently closing

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Music City Mall Odessa has confirmed to CBS7 that Thursday is the last day of Regal Permian Palace & IMAX Theatre.

Showtimes are still available for the entirety of Thursday at the Odessa location.

The owner of Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, declared bankruptcy back in September 2022.

It began offloading many lease agreements across the country, which now includes the location in Odessa.

However, the Regal Tall City IMAX and RPX still has showtimes listed for the foreseeable future.

MCM Odessa says that the theatre has been in this location since the 1980′s and affiliated with Regal Cinemas since the 1990′s.

Music City Mall declined to say what the future would hold for that portion of the mall.

