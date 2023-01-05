Officers find dead dogs inside woman’s freezer, police say

Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or...
Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death.(Sac County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAC CITY, Iowa (Gray News) – A woman is facing charges after officers found several dead animals inside freezers in an Iowa home, according to the Sac City Police Department.

Officers were called to investigate an alleged case of animal abuse on Jan. 1.

During a search of the home, authorities found two dead dogs in freezers and two dead cats in the residence. Officials did not say how the animals died.

Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing.
14-year-old dies in pedestrian crash
Dillard's
Shoplifter crashes into deputies car after confrontation in Dillards
OPD investigating murder
All three suspects arrested in connection to Odessa murder
Jason Lee Martinez
Man charged with murder in Pecos shooting

Latest News

Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Housemate of slain Idaho students saw man in black
Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
House stalemate still holds back choice of a new speaker
Former DC Officer Michael Fanone joins members of Congress to denounce political violence ahead...
Former DC officer speaks at political violence event
Born in 1907 in west-central Iowa's Calhoun County, Bessie Laurena Hendricks was alive to...
Iowa woman believed to be oldest in US dies at 115 years old
FILE - Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, is comforted by her mother Ruby...
Biden to award Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 on Jan. 6 anniversary