Odessa man dies in Crane County crash

CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Crane County Wednesday night has left an Odessa man dead.

Ignacio Zamudio, from Odessa, was driving west on SH 320 near mile marker 260. A semi-truck was going east on SH 329 when Zamundio went into the east lane and hit the front of the semi.

Zamudio died at the scene. The semi-truck driver was taken to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa and is reportedly in stable condition.

