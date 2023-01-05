Odessa man dies in Crane County crash

Fatal crash (gfx)
Fatal crash (gfx)(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Crane County Wednesday night has left an Odessa man dead.

Ignacio Zamudio, from Odessa, was driving west on SH 320 near mile marker 260. A semi-truck was going east on SH 329 when Zamundio went into the east lane and hit the front of the semi.

Zamudio died at the scene. The semi-truck driver was taken to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa and is reportedly in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.
