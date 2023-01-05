Odessa Fire Rescue offering hands on CPR and AED outreach

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The sudden collapse of NFL Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on the field Monday night has left many people curious about where they can get CPR and AED training.

Odessa Fire Rescue offers hands-on CPR and AED training and outreach for the community that is faster than getting your certification, but still teaches the basics when facing a life or death situation.

“Years ago we found out that for the person it’s just a lot easier to teach this process a lot of people are probably more familiar with the certification type of CPR. Now we’re pushing this hands only. You just push hard and fast on the chest and of course we teach you to follow that up with the aed as soon as possible,” said OFR Assistant Chief Daniel Chavez.

The outreach is administered through their training division with the occasional help of other firefighters, paramedics and fire stations.

The course is fairly short, depending on the audience it can be completed within an hour and you’ll learn the essentials.

“It’s something that we just feel that’s important for our community and for everyone, visitors and what not,” said Chavez.

The training is quite literally hands on.

“We no longer teach the rescue breaths like we have in the past not that that’s not important but the research is showing that for the late person the compression themselves doing uninterrupted high quality compressions is actually what saves lives and keeps that circulation going,” said Chavez.

The outreach is followed up with AED training as the earlier you can get a defibrillator to someone in need, the better their chance of survival.

Having this basic training is vital.

“Out of hospital cardiac arrests happen at a high frequency so the chances of them happening out of the hospital are very high but also at home they happen at home a lot or at work so if you have someone that has that basic training it makes the difference of life or death for that patient,” said Chavez.

OFR also partners with JRAC to help donate AED’s locally alongside their CPR and AED outreach.

If you would like to receive training you can call the OFR at 432-257-0502. They go to churches, organizations to do training or have a classroom for you to come to them as well.

