Monahans artists are working together to paint murals around the city

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) -A group of Monahans artists are working together to paint murals around the area.

The Monahans Mural Project came after director of the transformative leadership academy, Lindsey Balderaz, and her students painted a mural at their school.

She then said that if it turns out good, they’ll try to draw more, but in the city of Monahans.

Balderaz took the idea to the Monahans Chamber of Commerce that loved the idea, and began to contact artists to paint murals.

“And it was a little slow getting started, because nothing like that had ever been done before in Monahans before. So kind of figuring out how to work with artists and how to commission art pieces and murals,” said Balderaz.

She says one of the goals of this project is to give more life to Monahans, as well as showcase the local artists in the area.

Four murals for the project have been completed, and one more is scheduled to begin sometime this month.

Even though the goal is to bring more life into the city of Monahans with murals, another thing they want to accomplish is to draw more familiar faces on their building walls.

Which is why one of their first murals is grammy award winning, singer-songwriter, Guy Clark that was born in Monahans back in 1941.

Former resident, Glenda Sargee, was born and raised in Monahans before moving to Louisiana.

She spoke about how the last time she came it seemed like a ghost town..

“Last time my husband and I were here, we came through the downtown area, and mostly everything was boarded up, and it broke my heart,” said Sargee.

Sargee says that now the town looks more active and livelier especially with the murals being added.

“My daughter Barbara and I, have come through and I was just marveling about how everything is becoming more revitalized and I’m so excited, it makes me happy,” said Sargee.

Balderaz says that the number of artists that participate varies, but five are active this month. All of which are from Monahans.

They’ve been able to get funding from local organizations in West Texas, as well as receiving money from anyone in the community that wanted to donate.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.