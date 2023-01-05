Midland conducting traffic study on intersection where 14-year-old was killed

The intersection at Mockingbird and Magellan is five-lanes wide with no stop lights or crosswalk.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Three days after a 14-year-old girl was struck by a car and killed at the intersection of Mockingbird and Magellan in northeast Midland, the city is taking action to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Midland Director of Engineering Services Jose Ortiz said the tragedy has the city looking at how it can improve the rapidly growing area.

The intersection does not have a crosswalk or traffic light. The speed limit is 45 mph and the road is five lanes wide.

“We will take a look and see what improvements we can make to try to create an environment that’s safer for everybody, vehicles, and pedestrians crossing our roads,” Ortiz said.

That “look” involves a traffic survey, which began Wednesday afternoon. It’s expected to take 24-48 hours, but Midland City Councilman Dan Corrales belies it’s just a formality.

“I think this tragedy is enough for me to know that we need a signal, and the traffic study is just going to help support it,” Corrales said.

But it’s not the only worrisome intersection in Midland. In South Midland,

The intersection at Lamesa and Gist near IDEA Travis is one of numerous midland roads that have gotten much busier in recent years as residential development continues.

“Kids run for their life to get an education, to get to school, and to get home,” Corrales said.

CBS7 visited the intersection Wednesday morning and witnessed multiple students sprinting across the five-lane road that, like Mockingbird and Magellan, has no crosswalks or traffic lights.

Corrales said says the two intersections will be key talking points at next week’s city council meeting, where he hopes swift action is taken to improve safety.

“It is incumbent on us as a Council to accept responsibility, to grow, and to be proactive,” Corrales said.

