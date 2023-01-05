Governor Abbott, HHSC announce extension of January emergency SNAP benefits

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $344.1 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of January.

The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households.

“As we enter the new year, we’re proud to continue supporting Texans through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits,” said Governor Abbott. “Thanks to HHSC, Texans across the state will be able to access healthy food to take care of their families and loved ones.”

HHSC received federal approval from USDA to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by January 31.

The emergency January allotments are in addition to the more than $9.3 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Congress recently passed legislation to establish February 2023 as the last month eligible households can receive emergency SNAP benefits. Due to this federal legislation, recipients will no longer receive additional benefits and this benefit change cannot be appealed. SNAP households will receive a notice about the change this month before the emergency allotment ends.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

