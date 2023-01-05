Disaster declaration enacted in Midland County over water shortage

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, the City of Midland announced a boil water notice, causing Midland County to issue a Disaster Declaration “Due to a water shortage emergency.”

The County says the ordinary demands and requirements of water consumers cannot be satisfied due to the water main break, leaving half the County without water.

The Midland County Emergency Management Office is currently assessing the ongoing situation.

Midland County issued the following declaration:

“WHEREAS, the County of Midland, on the 5th day of January 2023, has suffered widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property (or there is imminent threat of same) resulting from Water shortage emergency that occurred on January 5, 2023 and the imminent threat of continued shortage event in the County of Midland.

Ordinary demands and requirement of water consumers cannot be satisfied due to a water main break, leaving half the County without water. Currently, a boil water notice has been issued. , and WHEREAS, the County Judge of Midland County, Texas has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED BY THE COUNTY JUDGE OF MIDLAND COUNTY, TEXAS:

1. That a local state of disaster is hereby declared for Midland County, Texas pursuant to §418.108(a) of the Texas Government Code. 2. Pursuant to §418.018(b) of the Government Code, the state of disaster shall continue for a period of not more than seven days from the date of this declaration unless continued or renewed by the Commissioners Court of Midland County, Texas. 3. Pursuant to §418.018(c) of the Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster shall be given prompt and general publicity and shall be filed promptly with the Midland County Clerk. 4. Pursuant to §418.018(d) of the Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster activates the Midland County emergency management plan. 5. That this proclamation shall take effect immediately from and after its issuance. ORDERED this the 5th day of January, 2023.”

Midland County is in communication with the City of Midland, Midland ISD, and Midland Memorial Hospital. In case of an emergency, you can contact 432-688-4160.

