CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 1/5/23

We can’t shake the wind
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/4/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 1/5/23: Less breeze and milder temperatures are on the way for Thursday as we will be between storm systems and under the influence of high pressure. Skies look to be mostly clear as temperatures will warm up into the 70s by Friday.

The next Pacific storm system and cold front look to arrive on Saturday bringing some slightly cooler and more seasonable temperatures along with some breezy conditions. Rain will stay out of the forecast through next week.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillard's
Shoplifter crashes into deputies car after confrontation in Dillards
The investigation is ongoing.
14-year-old dies in pedestrian crash
OPD investigating murder
All three suspects arrested in connection to Odessa murder
Jason Lee Martinez
Man charged with murder in Pecos shooting

Latest News

Zoning changes to potential driving range in Midland
Zoning changes to potential driving range in Midland
Downtown Midland
Position open for Midland Downtown Park Conservancy Board
Stacey Bryant to Lead Highway & Bridge Contractors
West Texan to lead Statewide association
aggravated robbery suspect
Odessa Police looking for aggravated robbery suspect