ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 1/5/23: Less breeze and milder temperatures are on the way for Thursday as we will be between storm systems and under the influence of high pressure. Skies look to be mostly clear as temperatures will warm up into the 70s by Friday.

The next Pacific storm system and cold front look to arrive on Saturday bringing some slightly cooler and more seasonable temperatures along with some breezy conditions. Rain will stay out of the forecast through next week.

