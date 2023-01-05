CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 1/6/23

We can’t shake the wind
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/5/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 1/6/23: Gusty southwest winds return to the forecast on Friday driving temperatures to near record highs. The record for Friday at the Midland Int’l Air and Space port is 77 set in 2008 and it looks like that will be met or surpassed. Cooler weather is expected for the weekend as another Pacific cold front arrives first thing Saturday morning. Skies will have some clouds but overall a dry forecast through next week.

The overall weather pattern looks almost like Spring next week as we will see an occasional Pacific cold front but nothing too chilly or wet is in the cards.

