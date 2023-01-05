Boil water notice for the City of Midland

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland has issued the following boil water notice:

A Boil Water Notice for the City of Midland’s water system has been issued. Due to the recent water main break in the supply line from our ground source water and issues at the water plant, the City of Midland is not able to treat the water to standard specification. To limit risk, customers should follow the instructions contained in this release to all water, including RO water usage.

As a result of the Boil Water Notice,

Customers should:

  • Fill a pot with water.
  • Heat the water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the pot to the top.
  • Keep heating the water for one more minute.
  • Turn off the heat source and let the water cool.
  • Pour water into a clean, sanitized container with a cover for storage.

Customers should use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for:

  • Drinking
  • Brushing teeth
  • Washing fruits and vegetables
  • Preparing food and baby formula
  • Making ice
  • Giving to pets

We will notify customers immediately once the advisory is lifted.

Midland International Airport is not affected since it is a separate source.

