Zoning changes to potential driving range in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Planning and Zoning Commission voted on a zone change for an area of Midland to allow what could be a driving range to be built this year.

The changed zone is on a 37.65-acre tract of land for housing development, office center, recreation center, and shopping center.

Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve amending that district to allow a fence to be added along the side of Leisure Rd and South Loop 250 W and for developers to build higher up.

“The building will be able to go up to 56 feet high and there is an allowance for netting fence to go up to 175 feet,” said Elizabeth Shaughnessy, Planning Division Manager.

Now the city has not confirmed what’s being built in the vacant lot but looking at the blueprint on the city’s website the design looks like a driving range. The city’s website says entertainment retail could include a driving range and a driving range was mentioned in the commissioner’s meeting.

“Yeah I had a question too about the fence. It’s regarding it. I’m assuming the driving range is going east to west”

Now that the planning and zoning commissioners all voted yes and the next step for developers is to take it to the city council.

“It hasn’t gone to the city council. It’s going to the next city council. It just went to the planning and zoning commission board yesterday and it got approved” said Shaughnessy.

That city council meeting is happening next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.