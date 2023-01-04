West Texan to lead Statewide association

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Stacey Bryant has been elected the 2023 president of the Associated General Contractors of Texas, the association which represents most of the state’s highway and bridge builders.

Bryant is the principal and general manager of Jones Bros. Dirt & Paving Contractors in Odessa, which has been constructing and maintaining highways across the Permian Basin for over 70 years.

“It is an honor to be elected by my peers in the industry, which is a fundamental industry to our state,” Bryant said.

AGC of Texas represents approximately 250 general highway construction contractors and nearly 450 associate companies, which provide engineering, equipment, materials, and other needed industry services.

“Without roads and reliable infrastructure, products can’t get to market, and people can’t travel to where they need to be,” Bryant explained. “The highway construction industry is vital to all Texans and our great state.”

Stacy Byant’s father, Terry Bryant, served as the president of AGC of Texas in 2005.

“Jones Bros. Dirt & Paving Contractors have been safely building West Texas roads for more than 70 years and provide jobs for over 350 families – that’s a legacy we are proud of,” Stacey said. “I’m also proud to carry on the family tradition of providing AGC of Texas leadership. This is an honor and responsibility I do not take lightly.”

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.