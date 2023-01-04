Position open for Midland Downtown Park Conservancy Board
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Downtown Park Conservancy Board has a position opening up in late September but because of Park Conservancy rules the position must be confirmed by the Board at their annual meeting in March.
Applications, a complete list of Boards/Commissions and meeting schedules can be found at the City Secretary’s Office, Room 330 in City Hall or can be downloaded from the City website.
The deadline for application is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
