Position open for Midland Downtown Park Conservancy Board

Downtown Midland
Downtown Midland(Joshua Skinner / KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Downtown Park Conservancy Board has a position opening up in late September but because of Park Conservancy rules the position must be confirmed by the Board at their annual meeting in March.

Applications, a complete list of Boards/Commissions and meeting schedules can be found at the City Secretary’s Office, Room 330 in City Hall or can be downloaded from the City website.

The deadline for application is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

