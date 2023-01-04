Odessa Police looking for aggravated robbery suspect

aggravated robbery suspect
aggravated robbery suspect(Odessa Police Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - OPD is asking for the public’s help in searching for an aggravated robbery suspect.

The suspect shown in surveillance photos was involved in an aggravated robbery that was in the 2700 block of JBS Parkway.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective H. Hughes at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #22-0017184.

