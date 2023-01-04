WEST TEXAS, Texas (KOSA) -January is National Human Trafficking Awareness month and Texas ranks second in the United States for the most reported human trafficking cases.

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Service, not all human trafficking victims are held physically captive, but still aren’t free to leave their trafficker.

While it may not seem like there are many cases in West Texas, it doesn’t mean they’re not happening.

Something investigation supervisor for the DFPS, Vincent Hagman says is to look out for your kids when they’re on social media.

“So really social media is the biggest place where children get lured into things like this so I would say to make sure to keep an eye on that,” said Hagman.

Hagman says that in 2021, there were five investigations in Ector and Midland county that involved human trafficking.

He says when you see something unusual like young kids standing by themselves, kids looking scared or uncomfortable are always things to watch out for.

Homeland Security Investigations Spokesperson, Leticia Zamarripa, says although there aren’t many cases in West Texas, it may be due to people not reporting it.

“Just because we’re not seeing hundreds of them, doesn’t mean that it’s not happening,” said Zamarripa.

Zamarripa says that HSI is currently investigating cases in West Texas that are still going on.

She says that the behavior of individuals is what people need to watch out for..

“Is this person able to move freely, is this person able to go to the store you know to walk around, or is it someone who is mostly kept indoors,” said Zamarripa.

