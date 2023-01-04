DGK Leader Shawn Carrasco plans for fundraisers throughout Odessa and Midland

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa resident Shawn Carrasco plans on holding fundraisers in Midland and Odessa this upcoming weekend.

On Saturday, Walk-On’s will donate 10% of all sales to DGK before being donated to Maurice Rogers’ family. Rogers recently died in Odessa and was a friend of Carrasco’s. On Sunday, DGK is partnering up with Unlimited Carpets in Midland. The event will also be in honor of Alfredo Salgado, a DGK member rehabbing from Brain surgery.

All money raised will be distributed between both families.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillard's
Shoplifter crashes into deputies car after confrontation in Dillards
The investigation is ongoing.
14-year-old dies in pedestrian crash
OPD investigating murder
All three suspects arrested in connection to Odessa murder
Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland
Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland

Latest News

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness month and Texas ranks second in the United...
National Human Trafficking Awareness month
Odessa City Hall in Odessa, TX.
Restraining order granted against City of Odessa in firings of city manager and city attorney
DGK Leader Shawn Carrasco plans for fundraisers throughout Odessa and Midland
DGK Leader Shawn Carrasco plans for fundraisers throughout Odessa and Midland
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/3/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 1/4/23