DGK Leader Shawn Carrasco plans for fundraisers throughout Odessa and Midland

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa resident Shawn Carrasco plans on holding fundraisers in Midland and Odessa this upcoming weekend.

On Saturday, Walk-On’s will donate 10% of all sales to DGK before being donated to Maurice Rogers’ family. Rogers recently died in Odessa and was a friend of Carrasco’s. On Sunday, DGK is partnering up with Unlimited Carpets in Midland. The event will also be in honor of Alfredo Salgado, a DGK member rehabbing from Brain surgery.

All money raised will be distributed between both families.

