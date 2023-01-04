DGK Leader Shawn Carrasco plans for fundraisers throughout Odessa and Midland
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa resident Shawn Carrasco plans on holding fundraisers in Midland and Odessa this upcoming weekend.
On Saturday, Walk-On’s will donate 10% of all sales to DGK before being donated to Maurice Rogers’ family. Rogers recently died in Odessa and was a friend of Carrasco’s. On Sunday, DGK is partnering up with Unlimited Carpets in Midland. The event will also be in honor of Alfredo Salgado, a DGK member rehabbing from Brain surgery.
All money raised will be distributed between both families.
