What you need to know about Damar Hamlin injury and how local schools prevent this from happening

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was rushed to The University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Bengals.

The 24-year-old suddenly collapsed after making a routine tackle.

After Hamlin collapsed, medical personnel rushed to Hamlin’s aid, administering CPR, with the Bills later confirming his heartbeat was restored on the field.

Luckily trainers and EMTs were on the field fast to make sure Hamlin was getting the correct treatment.

However, with something like this happening on the professional level, it brings attention to something similar happening on the collegiate, high school, and junior levels.

That’s why there are athletic trainers on the field.

“So, when you see somebody collapse as suddenly as he did you know that it’s a medical emergency. You know that you need to get there as quickly as possible, assess the injury, and then hopefully the training of your team kicks in and everything will come into place, and everything will be done right” said Steven Ortiz, Head Athletic Trainer at Legacy High

In the event, something like this happens Legacies coaching staff, support staff, and even the administration go through many hours of CPR training and first aid as well as the athletic trainers so that everyone is up to date on their training.

This injury is so rare that there are only 10-20 cases annually.

Because of its rarity, we asked what causes it to happen.

“So, what happens is when they get a sudden blow from a baseball or whatever the hit, so the heart goes into arrhythmia the heart is beating about 200 beats per minute. So, it’s kind of moving but not making any circulation. So that makes someone collapse and not have spontaneous breathing. The blow to the chest has to occur at a certain time of the cardiac cycle. So, when it happens at that particular time, immediately the heart goes into ventricular fibrillation which makes the person collapse. The person collapses and passes out” said Dr. Manohar Anigrekula, Cardiologist at MCH ProCare Odessa Heart Institute

But even with Hamlin’s heartbeat restored, the damage from something like this is very extreme and the survival rate is up in the air.

“Even as of now, it’s 58%. So, you can imagine 40% of people die from this. And the catch is to get that help very spontaneously and very promptly and if you don’t get that within 3 minutes you’re facing somebody with brain damage” said, Anigrekula

And regardless if teams are going to an away game or at home, both teams’ athletic trainers and faculty are in constant communication leading up to the game so that athletes are getting the best care possible if something happens.

“We have a working relationship that like I said well gives the best care available to any athlete,” said Ortiz

At the moment, Hamlin is at The University of Cincinnati Medical Center getting treatment and being evaluated.

