Odessa man makes Texas 10 Most Wanted list

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to Texas DPS an Odessa man has made the 10 Most Wanted List.

Salomon Olivas Marquez, 59, of Odessa, has been wanted since March 2022, when the Ector County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction.

In 2002, Marquez was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a six-year-old girl. He was later sentenced to five years in prison. In 2010, he was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and sentenced to three years in prison and three years of probation.

Marquez is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. He has tattoos on both arms. In addition to Odessa, he also has ties to Midland. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Marquez’s wanted bulletin.

