Neighborhoods in Midland might experience cloudy water after line break

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday morning, the City of Midland Utilities Department was notified that a contractor hit a main water line causing a break.

According to the city of Midland during the repair, the City’s water supply was never at a level considered unsafe for consumption. However, the Grassland Estates area outside Loop 250 in West Midland and surrounding neighborhoods may experience cloudy or off-color water due to the water main break.

City officials recommend running residential outside faucets for 20 minutes to remove any debris.

If you continue to experience any issues, you can call (432) 685-7270.

