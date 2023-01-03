Midland Animal Services temporatily closed to public

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Animal Services is closed to the public starting Tuesday, Jan. 3 due to an increase in animals showing signs of an illness.

While closed, Midland Animal Services will be deep cleaning & disinfecting the shelter. All symptomatic animals have been tested and will be treated pending the lab results.

The following services will be available by appointment Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Please call (432)685-7420 for an appointment.

Cat intake

Deceased animal drop-off

Spay/neuter voucher pick-up

Field calls

The public will be notified when normal business hours resume.

