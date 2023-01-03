Midland Animal Services temporatily closed to public

(Source: City of Midland)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Animal Services is closed to the public starting Tuesday, Jan. 3 due to an increase in animals showing signs of an illness.

While closed, Midland Animal Services will be deep cleaning & disinfecting the shelter. All symptomatic animals have been tested and will be treated pending the lab results.

The following services will be available by appointment Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.  Please call (432)685-7420 for an appointment.

  • Cat intake
  • Deceased animal drop-off
  • Spay/neuter voucher pick-up
  • Field calls

The public will be notified when normal business hours resume.

