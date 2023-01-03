Crude prices end year near the same as they started after volatile year

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Despite a volatile year for crude prices, they have ended the year similar to how they began at around $80 a barrel.

“As the war in Ukraine unfolded a lot of uncertainty hit the market there was a lot of concern that the Russian oil would be withheld completely from the market and because of that fear the oil prices rain up to $139 during the year but as it turns out none of the Russian oil was withdrawn from the market,” said President of Cargile Investment Management Mickey Cargile.

The last time prices were as high as they reached this year was in 2014.

President of Cargile Investment Management Mickey Cargile says this year was unique for oil and gas due to the fear factor the war and our response to the war caused.

“The response was that we were going to embargo Russian oil and force the world to follow us on that embargo but as it turns out China and India ended up buying most of the Russian crude and it ended up having very little impact on most Russian production,” said Cargile.

U.S. production increased by about 400,000 barrels per day and Cargile says OPEC’s proper management of the world bucket of oil helped to stabilize prices by the end of the year.

“This decline that we’re seeing in oil prices is tied to what’s going on in China as they move in and out of shutting down their economies but as their economies continue to recover we will see more demand for oil and probably higher prices than we have now,” said Cargile.

While it is almost impossible to predict oil prices Cargile has his own theory about what 2023 could bring for the industry.

“I think your going to see prices move higher OPEC has done an excellent job of managing inventories keeping the price stable but I also think the domestic producers have done a wonderful job at managing their capital expenditures to control the amount of oil their producing so that we don’t have these unstable prices,” said Cargile.

Cargile says the rig count has remained very stable at around 800, so he expects the local economy will also remain stable in the upcoming year.

Cargile says there is a high chance that we are starting the year at a low for oil and gas prices.

