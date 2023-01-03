CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 1/4/23

We can’t shake the wind
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/3/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 1/4/23: Another day of breezy to windy weather is in the forecast for the middle of the week as gusts to 30+ mph will be possible. It will feel a little chilly as temperatures look to stay seasonable. Warmer weather is coming Friday as temperatures will climb into the 70s in response to the next Pacific storm system arriving this weekend. Some more breeze is expected along with some nice and seasonable temperatures.

Rain continues to be an issue for the areas and that will be the case through next week as rain chances look very slim over the next 10 days or so.

