Bills-Bengals won’t resume game this week, Week 18 unchanged

Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo...
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.(AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(AP) - The NFL has informed the Bills and Bengals that their game suspended Monday night will not be resumed this week while the Week 18 schedule remains unchanged.

The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the pivotal Bills-Bengals game at a later date. The game was suspended in the first quarter when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.

