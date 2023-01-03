2 year old dies in Mildland County Crash

fatal crash
fatal crash(Credit: MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - a 2-year-old boy has died after a crash in Midland County on Dec. 17.

An SUV was stopped at a stop light on the exit ramp of SL 250 and intersecting road BI-20. Another car was driving westbound on BI-20. The SUV traveled south into the intersection and was hit by the westbound car.

Both drivers and three child passengers were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital. One of the child passengers was transported to Covenant Medical Center and on 12/21/22 died of their injuries.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillard's
Shoplifter crashes into deputies car after confrontation in Dillards
The investigation is ongoing.
14-year-old dies in pedestrian crash
OPD investigating murder
All three suspects arrested in connection to Odessa murder
Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland
Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland

Latest News

(Source: City of Midland)
Midland Animal Services temporatily closed to public
Salomon Olivas Marquez, 59
Odessa man makes Texas 10 Most Wanted list
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/3/23
The last time prices were as high as they reached this year was in 2014.
Crude prices end year near the same as they started after volatile year