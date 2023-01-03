2 year old dies in Mildland County Crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - a 2-year-old boy has died after a crash in Midland County on Dec. 17.

An SUV was stopped at a stop light on the exit ramp of SL 250 and intersecting road BI-20. Another car was driving westbound on BI-20. The SUV traveled south into the intersection and was hit by the westbound car.

Both drivers and three child passengers were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital. One of the child passengers was transported to Covenant Medical Center and on 12/21/22 died of their injuries.

