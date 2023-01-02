Midland Police Department investigating accident involving a pedestrian

The investigation is ongoing.
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 6:29 p.m., officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an accident involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed that a juvenile female was riding an electric skateboard in the 5500 block of Magellan St.

The juvenile crossed the intersection of Magellan St and Mockingbird Ln and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Mockingbird Ln. The driver remained at the scene.

The juvenile was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

