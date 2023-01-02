MCH Celebrates First Baby Delivered in 2023

MCH would like to congratulate the family of little David for ringing in 2023 with a beautiful baby boy.
MCH would like to congratulate the family of little David for ringing in 2023 with a beautiful...
MCH would like to congratulate the family of little David for ringing in 2023 with a beautiful baby boy.(Alexandra Macia)
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital is celebrating its first delivery of 2023.

Baby David Maximilano Esteban Soto was born at 3:37 a.m. and weighed in at 6 pounds, 2 ounces.

His proud parents are Clara Soto Galindo and Cristobal Esteban Ortiz.

The Medical Center Health System Foundation and Kirby’s Kloset provided the family with several gifts, including LOTS of diapers and wipes, gift cards, and a diaper bag.

MCH would like to congratulate the family of little David for ringing in 2023 with a beautiful baby boy.

MCH would like to congratulate the family of little David for ringing in 2023 with a beautiful...
MCH would like to congratulate the family of little David for ringing in 2023 with a beautiful baby boy.(kosa)
MCH would like to congratulate the family of little David for ringing in 2023 with a beautiful...
MCH would like to congratulate the family of little David for ringing in 2023 with a beautiful baby boy.(kosa)

