Man charged with murder in Pecos shooting

Jason Lee Martinez
Jason Lee Martinez(Pecos Police Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Jason Lee Martinez was charged Saturday with murder and aggravated assault.

On Saturday, Dec.31, at around 9 a.m., Pecos police officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1900 block of Missouri. When they arrived officers found a 31-year-old Hispanic man who had been shot and killed and a 39-year-old Hispanic woman who was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The suspect was identified as Martinez. With the assistance of the Texas Rangers, the Texas Highway Patrol, and the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office the suspect was taken into custody without incident by the Pecos Police Department. The arrest occurred near the intersection of 2nd and Peach Streets in Pecos. Martinez is being held at the Pecos Municipal Criminal Justice Center awaiting arraignment.

The woman has been treated and released from the hospital. There is no danger to the public at this time.

