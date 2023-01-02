How to keep motivation on your New Years goals

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -It’s that time of the year when gyms like this are packed with people trying to make that dream body a reality.

But as we all know, sometimes we fall short of that goal.

2023 has started and people have set goals whether it be to get that dream body, learn a new language, save money, or something else.

However, sometimes a problem that people run into is having too high of expectations.

“So, one of the most important things that our therapists like to recommend is to be careful about setting expectations too high. Think very carefully about your New Year’s resolution and goals if you will and make sure they’re not necessarily outcome-focused” Melanie Saiz

Marketing and Development Director at Centers For Children’s and Family Health

To avoid becoming unmotivated, keep a log so you can see your progression along the way instead of just waiting for the result to come out of nowhere.

And one of the biggest ways people fall into that outcome-focused mindset is with the gym, where getting that Baywatch body or 1980s bodybuilder physique, doesn’t happen overnight.

“They don’t see the changes as fast as they wanna see it. So here we just want them to feel like they are getting a healthier lifestyle rather than seeing any changes on the scale. Melisa Perez, Midland Planet Fitness Manager

Unfortunately, though when people set expectations too high it can affect their mental health.

Some ways to enjoy the process of your goal are logging your progress, being present in the moment, having fun, and enjoying the surroundings.

But the best way to get to your end goal is easy.

“Try to think of it as a process that is where your progress will essentially be,” said Saiz

All of these tips aren’t just for fitness, they can also be for any other goals you want.

