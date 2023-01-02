Finding Family: Gabreal

(KOSA) - We are featuring a young man who has a bright and shining personality with a great sense of humor!

Gabreal, 14, enjoyed a day of play at the We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym in Midland.

While there, he played several games and used some of the fun equipment there like the trampoline and basketball throw.

His interests are those of most 14-year-olds, including playing video games and even his favorite pastime which is playing with nerf guns.

Gabreal’s Heart Gallery Profile describes him as someone who wants to have a future in public service saying, “Gabreal loves to learn about the army and says that when he grows up, he wants to be an “army man” as well as a police officer.”

Can you be the forever family that Gabreal needs? Someone who will support and continue a relationship with his brothers, who would not be a part of this adoption, as he grows up.

