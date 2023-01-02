14-year-old dies in pedestrian crash

The investigation is ongoing.
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: According to the City of Midland, a 14-year-old Midland girl involved in a pedestrian accident on Jan. 1, 2023, has died. Following the accident, the victim was taken to Lubbock, where she died.

Following an investigation by the Midland Police Department, it was determined no citations or arrests will be made

Next of kin has been notified.

ORIGINAL STORY:

On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 6:29 p.m., officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an accident involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed that a girl was riding an electric skateboard in the 5500 block of Magellan St.

The juvenile crossed the intersection of Magellan St and Mockingbird Ln and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Mockingbird Ln. The driver remained at the scene.

The juvenile was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

