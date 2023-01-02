CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/3/23

More wind and some cooler temperatures
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/2/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/3/23: More breezy to windy conditions are expected behind a cold front on Tuesday and will create some areas of blowing dust. Temperatures will be a little more seasonable but not nearly what we would expect in January or the middle of Winter. More wind is in the forecast later in the week and into the weekend as another Pacific storm system will drop a cold front into West Texas with only a very slight chance at some rain. Overall...the forecast looks mainly dry and unseasonably mild into next week.

The CBS7 First Alert weather team wants to wish everyone a safe and prosperous 2023!

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillard's
Shoplifter crashes into deputies car after confrontation in Dillards
OPD investigating murder
All three suspects arrested in connection to Odessa murder
The investigation is ongoing.
14-year-old dies in pedestrian crash
Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland
Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/2/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/2/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/28/22 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 1/2/23
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, 1/1/23
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/30/22