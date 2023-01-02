ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/3/23: More breezy to windy conditions are expected behind a cold front on Tuesday and will create some areas of blowing dust. Temperatures will be a little more seasonable but not nearly what we would expect in January or the middle of Winter. More wind is in the forecast later in the week and into the weekend as another Pacific storm system will drop a cold front into West Texas with only a very slight chance at some rain. Overall...the forecast looks mainly dry and unseasonably mild into next week.

The CBS7 First Alert weather team wants to wish everyone a safe and prosperous 2023!

