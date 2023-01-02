ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 1/2/23: HAPPY NEW YEAR: A Pacific storm system and cold front look to arrive in West Texas on Monday bringing very strong and gusty winds...blowing dust and elevated to high fire danger. Winds will gust up to 40+ mph...especially in the Guadalupe Mountains and the breezy conditions may last into the middle part of the week. Cooler and more seasonable temperatures will arrive behind the front but moisture remains limited and no rain is expected.

The CBS7 First Alert weather team wants to wish everyone a safe and happy 2023.

