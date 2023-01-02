CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 1/2/23

More wind and some cooler temperatures
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/28/22 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/28/22 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 1/2/23: HAPPY NEW YEAR: A Pacific storm system and cold front look to arrive in West Texas on Monday bringing very strong and gusty winds...blowing dust and elevated to high fire danger. Winds will gust up to 40+ mph...especially in the Guadalupe Mountains and the breezy conditions may last into the middle part of the week. Cooler and more seasonable temperatures will arrive behind the front but moisture remains limited and no rain is expected.

The CBS7 First Alert weather team wants to wish everyone a safe and happy 2023.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillard's
Shoplifter crashes into deputies car after confrontation in Dillards
OPD investigating murder
All three suspects arrested in connection to Odessa murder
Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland
Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland
An oil & gas site in Pecos County, TX, leaks oil.
West Texas Rancher discovers more oil leaks on property

Latest News

Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, 1/1/23
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/30/22
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/29/22 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/29/22 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/29/22