Trampoline park hosts annual New Year’s Eve Bash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Some local kids got to celebrate the new year earlier at the Altitude Trampoline Park.

Since some kids probably won’t stay up to celebrate the new year, at noon, they got to celebrate with balloons.

Altitude held its annual Noon Year’s Eve Bash. Where kids got the chance to not just jump around before the new year, but also won some prizes.

When the balloons dropped, kids quickly popped the balloons and found prizes inside them.

With over 500 dollars worth of prizes given out inside the balloons.

“We did the event for the kids, that obviously don’t stay up past 12, so we just did that so they can have an experience of what new year’s could be like,” said Altitude Trampoline Park cashier Lauren Lawhon.

The parks management says that the turn out for this years bash was a lot more than it was compared to last year.

They hope to continue this annual tradition as well as adding more activities for future new year’s bash events.

