Trampoline park hosts annual New Year’s Eve Bash

Get jumping at Altitude Trampoline Park
Get jumping at Altitude Trampoline Park
By Noe Ortega
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Some local kids got to celebrate the new year earlier at the Altitude Trampoline Park.

Since some kids probably won’t stay up to celebrate the new year, at noon, they got to celebrate with balloons.

Altitude held its annual Noon Year’s Eve Bash. Where kids got the chance to not just jump around before the new year, but also won some prizes.

When the balloons dropped, kids quickly popped the balloons and found prizes inside them.

With over 500 dollars worth of prizes given out inside the balloons.

“We did the event for the kids, that obviously don’t stay up past 12, so we just did that so they can have an experience of what new year’s could be like,” said Altitude Trampoline Park cashier Lauren Lawhon.

The parks management says that the turn out for this years bash was a lot more than it was compared to last year.

They hope to continue this annual tradition as well as adding more activities for future new year’s bash events.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillard's
Shoplifter crashes into deputies car after confrontation in Dillards
OPD investigating murder
All three suspects arrested in connection to Odessa murder
Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland
Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland
An oil & gas site in Pecos County, TX, leaks oil.
West Texas Rancher discovers more oil leaks on property

Latest News

Altitude Trampoline Park celebrates annual New Year's Eve event
New Year’s fireworks can lead to more dogs on the streets
Fireworks safety during New Years
Fireworks safety during New Years
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, 1/1/23
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, 1/1/23