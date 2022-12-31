Midland Police Department investigating human remains

(Source: Midland Police Department)
(Source: Midland Police Department)(KOSA)
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 11:18 a.m., officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to the 1700 block of E. Texas in reference to possible human remains found in the area.

Officers on the scene confirmed the remains are human. There were no apparent signs of criminal activity, but the remains may have been there for an extended period of time.

The remains will be taken to Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for further processing. The investigation is ongoing to identify the deceased individual.

CBS7 will keep you updated when more information is released.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillard's
Shoplifter crashes into deputies car after confrontation in Dillards
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
29-year-old arrested for capital murder, police searching for two other suspects
OPD investigating murder
All three suspects arrested in connection to Odessa murder
Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland
Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland

Latest News

Ayden Sorely uses a table saw to cut wood for a custom cornhole board.
Midland County teen hopes future is in the bags
Midland County teen hopes future is in the bags
A conversation with retiring Justice of the Peace, Eddie Spivey
A conversation with retiring Justice of the Peace, Eddie Spivey
A conversation with retiring Justice of the Peace, Eddie Spivey
A conversation with retired Justice of the Peace, Eddie Spivey