Midland County teen hopes future is in the bags

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Ayden Sorely plies his craft in a shop behind his family’s house.

“This is where I make my boards,” he said, showing a corner of the shop with a table saw, sander, and wood. “This all started because I didn’t want to do art.”

But one could argue this is art.

“If I already have the materials, and I’m trying to work all day to get it done, it could take up to three hours,” Ayden said.

His company, Custom Cornhole Boards by Ayden, has progressed to exhibiting his work to trade shows, where the 13-year-old says he can pull in a thousand dollars in orders.

Most boards get sold during holidays or to people looking for a sports theme. They usually sell for between $200-$300, depending on how many extra bells and whistles people want on the board.

“Whenever he decided he wanted to build cornhole boards, we supported him 100% and said, ‘It’s something for him to be able to do outside, and that’s great,’” Ayden’s mother Jenifer said.

For Ayden, building the boards is more than just channeling his inner Ron Swanson.

“I want to be able to have a bunch of money and get my dream car at a young age or something like that,” he said.

The goal is to split his first car 50/50 with his parents, a lofty goal in the modern age of cars.

And so, instead of pounding away at video games or on screens, he’s pounding away at cornhole boards with an eye towards that first car.

“My dad is always saying, ‘It’s going to die out soon. It’s going to die out soon,’” Ayden laughed. “And I’m like, ‘No, it’s not.’”

